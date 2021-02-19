It's nancy story time again

Gerry Kangalee -

GERRY KANGALEE

WELL, HERE we go again. Whenever this Government wants to privatise or suppress workers’ wages and salaries it spins nancy stories about, in Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s words, “excessive wage increases” and invents fantasies about high levels of wages that unnamed workers receive.

Remember the mythical carpenter at the Point-a-Pierre refinery whose wage was $40,000 a month? Of course there was no such occupational classification in the refinery, but a case had to be made to convince the public that something had to be done. Something was done.

The refinery has been shuttered for more than two years, thousands of workers have been retrenched and the economy of the southland, in particular, has been devastated. So when these political hustlers, these confidence tricksters, these agents of foreign capital and the one per cent tell you to stand up, it’s best you run.

So the Government has already signalled its intention to privatise the Port of Port of Spain, to further divest the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Company, to dismantle National Petroleum (NP), free up the price of fuel and place the fuel sector in the hands of private operators (financiers? party hacks?). It is also frantically looking for a foreign (Chinese?) investor to take control of our pitch lake and get rid of the Trinidad Lake Asphalt company. It is clear that WASA is getting rid of half its workforce.

Is it any surprise therefore that Imbert has set his gun sights on NP and has blamed the Industrial Court for awarding a wage increase of seven per cent for 2011-2014, as a result of which, he claims, “NP is now running at a loss every month in the vicinity of $15 to $20 million.”

This statement was made on January 26 at the 12th sitting of the Senate. A little later in the statement he went on to say that NP had to find $200 million a month. In a statement issued at a press conference on February 10, the minister stated, “NP has moved from barely breaking even to a loss position of over $50 million in 2020, which is just not sustainable.”

If you are confused over the differences in the figures, join the club.

In a statement dated February 14, Imbert said (referring to himself) that “the minister did not refer to a wage increase of 11 per cent at this press conference.” But he did state in the Senate on January 26, “I know it is within the range of ten to 11 per cent salary increase.” Again when politicians tell you run, it’s best you stand up.

All this rigmarole that Imbert has gone into is really to set the stage for the entrenching of the austerity programme the IMF has long been advising: privatisation, deregulation, the reduction of the public sector, wage suppression, which of course involves the weakening of the trade unions through the hiving off of the health sector, a de facto wage freeze at 2013 rates, the wholesale introduction of fixed-term contracts over recent decades and the seduction of union leaders by the conglomerates and the political parties.

Now that it is convinced that the trade union movement is no longer able to protect, advance and defend the interests of working people in a consistent and militant fashion, the Government has turned its attention to the Industrial Court. This is ironic, because the court was set up to curb the gains the working class had made through exercising the power of numbers and the power over production.

To a large extent, 50 years later, it has more or less succeeded in extracting the militant teeth of the unions and the very court which channelled union militancy into bush lawyerism is now on the chopping block. Why?

The very weakness of the unions at the workplace has shifted the class struggle from the point of production to the Industrial Court, which, while not dispensing “justice” (a concept which has nothing to do with the law) at least offers some remedy to the grievous exploitation by employers.

So here we are, in the midst of social and economic collapse, with workers struggling to keep their families whole, having to deal with “Mr “Dey-ent-riot-yet” threatening to throw more workers on the breadline.

In his own words on February 10, he said: “…by next month, the retail fuels sector should be fully liberalised, thus removing the requirement for a fuel subsidy…We also expect that the Regulated Industries Commission will adjudicate on appropriate levels of water and electricity rates in 2021…In this context, demands from trade unions for wage increases, with associated billions of dollars in backpay, are difficult to understand…If excessive wage increases are granted in the state sector, then employment levels may have to be reduced…”

There you have it from the horse’s mouth: shut up and behave yourself, if you try to keep up with the cost of living you will end up on the street. Our response should be, like Brother Resistance: the people are not taking that so! The people not taking that!

Gerry Kangalee is the education and research officer of the National Workers Union