Griffith: Police stations will not be closed

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said the six police stations being "repurposed" will not be closed to the public.

Griffith was speaking at a town meeting with Santa Rosa residents on Thursday at Santa Rosa Government Primary School.

Several residents raised the concern with Griffith, as many believed the announced change meant residents would not be able to make reports.

“At all times, there will be the same officers 24 hours,” said Griffith. “Police officers will be on the scene to make a report.”

MP for the area Pennelope Beckles also reassured residents that the stations would remain open.

“I am aware. as someone in Arima and TT, a lot of people feel the police (are not) visible enough and what (Griffith) has said is that he is going to increase the visibility of the police.

“There will be a lot more patrols, but you can continue to make your reports and the police posts remain open 24/7.”

The six stations being repurposed are Barataria, Moriah, San Raphael, Blanchisseuse, St Mary’s and Brasso police station.