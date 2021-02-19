Good times coming for TT in 2022

THE EDITOR: As a businessman I do not believe that the Minister of Finance has done a bad job of managing the economy, as some experts are implying at the moment.

The minister has had to handle the economy during a very difficult time, and the Central Bank still has, according to the governor, US$6 billion in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund available for spending.

This is why I recommended that half of the fund, which is US$3 billion, be used this year. The money can be paid to banks so their customers can pay their foreign invoices on time and also prevent them from having to retrench staff. It can also be used to pay Government’s commitments to public servants and the public utilities.

The amount used can begin to be repaid in 2022, as the Minister of Energy and Energy Affairs has estimated that things are going to improve in 2022 for oil and natural gas, this country’s main income earners.

Even in the Bible it is written that Joseph told the pharaoh because of pharaoh’s dreams that God was saying there will be seven years of good crops and seven years of famine. This is why I believe that good times are coming next year for TT, God willing.

ANTHONY ARRINDELL

via e-mail