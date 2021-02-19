CARPHA launches online survey on willingness to take covid19 vaccines

A health worker holds a vial with the covid19 vaccine at the Couva hospital on Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

AS Caribbean countries begin receiving covid19 vaccines, the Caribbean Public Health Authority (CARPHA) has launched an online survey on people’s willingness to get vaccinated.

On its website, it said the survey would help it understand public views on the vaccines “so that we can provide you and other persons living in the Caribbean with accurate, science-based information.

“The information you provide…will contribute to the development of an enhanced public education campaign on covid19 vaccines for the Caribbean."

It assured participants all information will be kept confidential and that IP (internet protocol) tracking will be turned off.

The survey has 17 questions in total, including questions about which sources respondents use to get factual information about covid19, among other things.