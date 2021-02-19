20 months' jail for beating and force-feeding infant girl

Dexter Gobin and his wife Yanique Taylor-Gobin. -

CONVICTED child-beater Dexter Gobin was on Thursday sentenced to 20 months imprisonment after he and his Jamaican wife were found guilty of assaulting an infant girl under their care back in 2015.

The beating was caught on camera. In the video, which was shared online and quickly went viral, the child was beaten by a man who force-fed her a bottle of baby milk.

Gobin and his wife Yanique Taylor-Gobin were charged with wilfully assaulting a child, on May 17 and 24, 2015. The charges were laid indictably under the Children’s Act. The toddler’s identity was never revealed.

Gobin was found guilty by Magistrate Adrian Darmanie at a virtual hearing and sentenced to 20 months. Taylor-Gobin was also found guilty by Darmanie and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Because she had already spent two years at the Women’s Prison in Arouca before she got bail in 2017, the magistrate held that she had already served her sentence. Gobin spent five months in prison before he was able to access the $150,000 bail granted to him.

The couple was represented by attorney Shervon Noreiga, who in a mitigation plea, said Gobin was remorseful and had paid $10,000 compensation to the child’s mother. A victim impact statement was presented to the court by prosecutor Khadija Sinanan in which the child’s mother said the money is used for counselling for the child.

The couple was arrested after a social media campaign was launched after the viral video which showed the traumatised infant girl being beaten when she refused to drink from a bottle fast enough to the man's satisfaction.

During his five-month stay in prison, Gobin complained that he had been beaten by prison officers as they re-enacted scenes from the viral video.

It was alleged three prison officers slapped and hit Gobin to the head while forcing him to drink from a soft drink bottle containing milk.