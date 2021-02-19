1 death, no new cases

There has been one more covid19-related death. This brings the total number of deaths to 139.

The Ministry of Health’s 4pm update on Friday also said there were no new cases reported from tests done from February 16 to 18.

It said the total number of active cases is now 143, 11 less than reported on Thursday, and total positive cases to date is 7,666.

The ministry said the total number of people tested to date is 93,211, with 43,623 of those done at private facilities.

It said 7,384 patients have recovered and the number of patients in hospital at this time is 16, with 125 at home in self isolation and 279 in state quarantine. There are also two patients currently being treated at step-down facilities.