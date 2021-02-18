Serrette steps down as NAAA boss

Ephraim Serrette -

EPHRAIM Serrette resigned as president of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAA) on Tuesday.

In a letter to NAAA general secretary Allan Baboolal, Serrette said his decision came after the demands of a recent job appointment precluded his continuation in office.

NAAA first vice-president, George Comissiong, will assume the duties of president until the fraternity’s next Annual General Meeting in November 2021.

Serrette has been on NAAA board for over 15 years, 13 of which he has served as president. The formal announcement did not come as a surprise as he had signalled his intention to his fellow board members over two weeks ago.

Under his leadership, the association made significant strides and has often been recognised as the best local sporting organisation administratively.

While he was at the helm, the organisation developed a new constitution, underwent a rebranding exercise and became incorporated resulting in a more businesslike approach to the administration of local athletics.

The term of the president and all directors on the current board was due to expire in November 2020 but given the challenges of the covid19 pandemic, the membership approved a one-year extension for all directors.

Comissiong, however, is no stranger to the sport having served as director and vice-president for over 20 years. Serrette was present at NAAA’s test event at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, over the past weekend and pledged to continue to support the association wherever possible.

The test event was designed to measure NAAA’s preparedness to restart competitive athletics locally. NAAA thanked its former president for the yeoman service provided to the association over the years and to extend best wishes for all success in his new appointment.