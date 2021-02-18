Serrette satisfied with covid19 Test event

Tobago Falcons’ Anson Moses competes, om Sunday, in a long jump event, at the NAAA’s track and field test event, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

PRESIDENT of the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) Ephraim Serrette was satisfied with how the association’s track and field Test events unfolded at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, last weekend.

On Wednesday, an NAAA media release, said, “The NAAA hosted two test events to measure the association’s preparedness to resume local track and field competitions. This came after the local athletics season was brought to an abrupt end in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the covid19 pandemic.”

NAAA cancelled all planned events after the 2020 Carifta trials, resulting in no local competitions being staged for approximately 11 months. The association had hoped to start the 2021 track and field season in November 2020 with the staging of a Cross Country Series. However, that had to be cancelled owing to the ongoing covid19 restrictions.

The two test events featured a condensed track and field programme with events designed to minimise exposure of both athletes and officials. There was limited interaction between participants as athletes were limited to one event only and were required to leave the stadium immediately upon completion of their event. No spectators were allowed and all masking and sanitization protocols were enforced. Athletes were given hand sanitiser before going on the track and the starting blocks were also sanitized during the meet.

Saturday’s events included long jump, shot put and javelin while on Sunday; competition was limited to the 100m and 400m sprints.

With a series of upcoming regional and international meets including the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games, Carifta Games and World Athletics Junior Championships, local athletes needed to be exposed to competition whilst adhering to all the necessary protocols.

On Sunday, speaking to Newsday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Serrette said, “All our competitions, even before covid, we run it in a manner so that it is always like a dress rehearsal, so when they go into international competitions with respect to the call room and all these different things it is not strange to them. We are doing this as well should the Carifta Games come off in July (the athletes will be ready) because 4 to 6 of July they are targetting and we have quite a few senior athletes who are preparing for the Olympics.”

Keshorn Walcott (javelin) and Andwuelle Wright (long jump) are among the local-based athletes who have already qualified for the 2021 Olympics, whilst others are just outside the relevant qualifying standard.

Serrette said NAAA is depending on the cooperation of clubs, athletes and coaches to adhere to all the protocols to avoid the spread of covid19.

“The test we were really looking at here is the way to manage the protocols...we think if we do that we will be able to add a little more events.”

He added, “For the two days I think it went okay.”

The absence of local competitions has also negatively affected the chances of several young athletes seeking scholarships abroad, as they are unable to provide the necessary certified performances in support of their applications.

The local athletics association is hoping to have more events in the coming weeks. The media release said, “NAAA is committed to providing its members with the best opportunities while conforming to the necessary health protocols. In this regard, the association will continue to collaborate with the local authorities to host similar events at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 28 February and at the Dwight Yorke Stadium (in Tobago) on 6 and 7 March.”