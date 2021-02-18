San Fernando PH driver robs woman

In this file photo, cars belonging to taxi drivers plying the San Fernando to Port of Spain route line up on each side of the road between Library Corner and Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

Claiming "an accident" forced him to change route, a private-for-hire driver and a male accomplice posing as a passenger robbed a 59-year-old woman, then put her out of the car.

Up to Thursday, La Romaine and San Fernando CID police were searching for the two bandits.

Police said at about 4 pm on Wednesday, the woman was waiting for a taxi in San Fernando to go to her home at Siparia.

A gold-coloured car pulled up next to her, and the driver said, "Come, we going Siparia."

She got in the back of the car. A man was in the front passenger seat. On the way, the unsuspecting victim was chatting with the driver.

The man in the front seat said there had been an accident near the Debe roundabout, and the driver responded that he would instead pass through the Woodland area.

When the car reached the M2 Ring Road, the front-seat passenger got into the back seat and the driver drove into an unfinished development off the road.

The men robbed the passenger of cash, jewelry and a cell phone, then ordered her out of the car and left her in the lonely area.

A passer-by saw her and took her to the La Romaine police post.

PCs Williams and PC Sujeet Ramcharan responded and searched for the bandits, along with CID South members led by Cpl Mohammed.

Police said the two bandits made up the story of the "accident" to rob the woman.