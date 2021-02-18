Red Force stroll into Super50 semis

TT Red Force's Jason Mohammed -

TT Red Force completed its most convincing victory of the CG Insurance Super50 tournament with a nine-wicket win over Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday to seal a semi-final spot.

Red Force moved to the top of the table after winning its fourth match in a row to start the tournament. Bowling first, Red Force spinner Sunil Narine finally delivered the goods grabbing 3/36 in ten overs to help dismiss Hurricanes for a dismal 129 in 46.1 overs. Fast bowler Ravi Rampaul was the pick of the bowlers taking 3/17 in seven overs and leg spinner Imran Khan snatched 2/16 in 7.1 overs.

The Hurricanes innings never picked up any steam as the highest partnership was a 39-run third-wicket stand between Kieran Powell and Nitish Kumar. After the loss of two early wickets, the pair took Hurricanes to 55/2 in the 18th over, before Hurricanes lost its way and were reduced to 96/8 in the 34th over. West Indies leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr, Quinton Boatswain and a short rain delay frustrated the Red Force. Walsh Jnr and Boatswain put on 31 runs for the ninth-wicket, before Walsh was dismissed for 26. Boatswain ended on 12 not out as Hurricanes could not bat out the 50 overs. Powell was the highest scorer with 29.

In reply, the in-form Evin Lewis got Red Force off to a quick start hitting 28 off 27 deliveries with three fours and two sixes before falling with the score on 37 in the eighth over. Opener Kjorn Ottley and Jason Mohammed then joined forces to put on 93 unbroken runs for the second-wicket to steer Red Force to an easy victory. Mohammed, who struck 122 against Barbados Pride on Monday, closed on 40 not out off 55 balls which included four fours. Ottley was unbeaten on 47 off 68 deliveries, a knock which included six fours and one six. Boatswain was the only wicket-taker for Hurricanes finishing with 1/34 in 4.5 overs.

Red Force will have two days off before playing Guyana Jaguars in its last preliminary match at Coolidge from 1.30 pm, on Saturday. Jaguars are also unbeaten winning three matches straight.

On Thursday, Windward Islands Volcanoes will play Barbados Pride at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, from 9 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 129 (46.1 overs) (Kieran Powell 29, Hayden Walsh Jnr 26; Ravi Rampaul 3/17, Sunil Narine 3/36, Imran Khan 2/16) vs TT RED FORCE 130/1 (24.5 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 47 not out, Jason Mohammed 40 not out) RED FORCE won by nine wickets