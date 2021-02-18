RBC's Arima branch broken into

POLICE are investigating reports that a teller unit at the Arima branch of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) was broken into and cash stolen sometime between Tuesday night and the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday.

Police said a security guard entered the bank at around 6.15 am on Wednesday and found the central teller's cage room on the southern side of the building had been broken into and ransacked.

The guard alerted Arima police and investigators from the Arima CID visited the bank and noted that a glass window appeared to have been opened from the outside and four vaults were open, with one vault having been cut open.

Investigators are trying to determine how much money was stolen. This is the second major robbery RBC has experienced this year.

Two of the bank's Maraval branch ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) were vandalised between January 1 and 2 and an estimated $1.3 million stolen. No arrests have been made in the Maraval ATM heist or the robbery at the Arima branch.