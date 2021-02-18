Priest: Use Lent to do good for others

Fr Leslie Tang Kai -

An RC priest has challenged his congregation to spend their time during the Lenten season doing good for others instead of bad-talking people and engaging in wrongdoing.

Fr Leslie Tang Kai issued the challenge while delivering the sermon during Ash Wednesday Mass at the St Joseph RC Church, Scarborough, Tobago.

Ash Wednesday is a Christian observance marking the official start of the Lenten season, a 40-day period of prayer, abstinence and reflection.

Saying the church calls on its followers to be ambassadors of Christ and agents of reconciliation, Tang Kai urged listeners to develop a deeper relationship with God during Lent.

“Develop that discipline from deep within, the secret places of your soul. No one has to know what you are doing. This is between you and God,” he said.

Tang Kai said although people usually abstain from certain types of activities during this period, they should also be disciplined with prayer.

“Use that time to bring before God the issues that plague the world. The discipline of prayer should not be for when we need something. The discipline of prayer should be ongoing.”

The priest argued when discipline with prayer increases, evil in the world decreases because people will have less time to offend others.

“We, as a people, often offend people in thought, word and deed. But a call to reconciliation is a call to peace and love.”

Tang Kai told parishioners if they work towards the goal of becoming more prayerful, “evil will be no more.”

He urged them to “go back to basics” during Lent.

“Love of God. Love of neighbour as Christ has taught us.”

In keeping with the covid19 health protocols, Tang Kai sanitised his finger after smearing ashes on the forehead of each parishioner. A lay minister also used cotton swabs to carry out the process.