PM: I will wait for my vaccine

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister has said he turned down an offer to receive one of the AstraZeneca vaccines sent to TT from Barbados.

Dr Rowley said he chose to allow frontline health care workers to receive these vaccines, and he will wait until next month to receive his vaccine next month.

In a post on his Facebook page, Rowley observed that some people have criticised him for not taking one of the vaccines Barbados gave to Trinidad and Tobago.

These are part of a batch of 2,000 doses donated to Barbados from the government of India.

The PM said: "They will always talk. Had I taken from this small batch, they are the same ones who would have been leading the charge, saying that I abused my office and took unfair advantage to give myself a privilege by taking a vaccine which could have gone to a frontline health care worker who was in more exposure and danger."

Rowley said, "I chose to allow every dose from this small batch from Barbados to go to health care priority workers. I was offered the vaccine from this batch but I indicated that I will wait until our first Covax batch arrives."

He added that he was told that batch should arrive in TT around March 22.

"I will wait and in the meantime, I will keep doing what I have been doing all along, largely working from home, staying away from groups outside of family, Cabinet members and close frequent associates, observing the mask mandate and other health protocols."

In a separate post, Rowley thanked Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley "for sharing her precious gift of covid19 vaccines with the people of TT." Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had earlier caused outrage by describing Barbados as simply a central depository for the vaccines sent to Barbados before correcting this error and apologising.

Last December, Rowley said once the science confirms the safety and efficacy of the covid19 vaccines, he will get his.

"“I trust the rigours of the scientific input at the labs and the international agencies that are supervising the work, the ethical behaviour and the scientific numbers of those who put forward the outcome," he declared then. " So when WHO signs off on what is acceptable as a vaccine for the people of TT, I will be the first in line to have my vaccine."