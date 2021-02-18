Municipal cops in anti-crime drive in south Trinidad

Photos by Lincoln Holder

Municipal police from six corporations held an anti-crime exercise between Mon Repos and Marabella and distributed more than 200 safety brochures.

They also arrested five people – four Venezuelans and a local man. The Venezuelans did not have any documents with them to verify their status in the country.

The officers issued 19 tickets for various traffic offences and stopped and searched 330 vehicles. They impounded nine vehicles, including a motorbike, as the drivers were unable to prove ownership.

They also gave four people tickets for not wearing face masks.

The exercise began at about 10.30 am and ended at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The officers were from the Siparia, Princes Town, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and the Mayaro/Rio Claro regional corporations, Point Fortin Borough and San Fernando City Corporation.

Snr Supts Santana and Belford co-ordinated the operation, which was supervised by Supt Andrews-King, Supt Renn, ASPs Ayoung and Harripersad, and Insps Bridgemohan, Fraser and Hinkson.

Also involved were Sgts Chase-Gilbert, Shash-Maharaj and Coa, Lewis-Jones, and Cpls Mansook and Dalip. It also included PC Taramath and WPCs Noel and Balgar and officers from the Municipal Police Academy.