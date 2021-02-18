Mas portrays Hope on the Horizon

DESIGNERS Peter Elias and Jeniele McCarthy Sinanan together with the Oye Promotions Section of the Lost Tribe Carnival Band presented their Carnival portrayal, Hope on the Horizon, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, over the weekend.

The costume which was a labour of love for the team was created to pay homage to the great spirit of Carnival at "her home" at the Savannah, a media release said.

"The portrayal is a celebration of hope for the not-too-distant future as the world sees the roll out of multiple vaccines as well as the coming together of the country in the face of many horrible crises in the past few weeks, " the release said.

"The costume features strong vibrant colours celebrating the vitality and resilience of our people, the strength of our creativity and the energy of population."