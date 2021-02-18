Man shot dead in Santa Cruz

A 24-YEAR-OLD Santa Cruz man has been murdered.

Police said they received reports of gunshots being fired at Donald Avenue, Sam Boucaud Road in Santa Cruz at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

Santa Cruz police visited the scene and found Justin Weekes dead on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his head. The district medical officer later ordered the body removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James for autopsy.

This is the seventh murder committed this week. Over that period, one man was shot dead in Tobago on Monday, five people were shot and killed in unrelated incidents on Tuesday and Weekes was killed on Wednesday.

Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region II) detectives are continuing enquiries into Weekes' murder and up to press time, no arrest was made.