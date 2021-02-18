Machel helps 50 teachers qualify in online teaching

Machel Montano Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Ministry of Education recognised 50 teachers on Thursday for completing training in online teaching methodologies.

The ceremony took place at the Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain.

The training was provided by Education Solution Specialists Ltd (ESSL), which collaborated with Unicomer Trinidad Ltd and the Machel Montano Foundation for Greatness.

Four of the 50 teachers were present at the ceremony: Kersha Alexis of at Toco Secondary, Maria Daley of Siparia Boys; RC; Tinel Chase of Macaulay Government Primary; and Ernisia Guy of at Carenage Government Primary.

Managing director of Education Solution Specialists Ltd Brendon Butts said the smart learning suite offered in the programme provides a rich software and cloud-based experience that focuses on teaching and classroom experiences, developing effective, confident teachers.

“As we begin to prepare for our nation’s students across the country, the medium- to long-erm benefits of this venture…are far-reaching,” he said.

To ensure continuity, he said, teachers who can serve as team leaders in their schools were identified to encourage their colleagues to participate in the technological transformation.

Managing director of Unicomer Ltd Clive Fletcher said the training provided practical methods to teach students effectively in remote environments.

He said the opportunity came because of another collaboration last year, when Unicomer, along with the Machel Montano Foundation for Greatness and Blue Waters, donated 200 devices to four schools in October.

“We have been keen to continue to support our students," h explained, "as we believe they are the future who will propel TT towards further development, resilience, and success.”

Soca artiste Machel Montano and his mother Elizabeth Montano attended to represent their foundation.

Montano said he felt it was his responsibility to support initiatives such as this in helping children who may not have had his foundation and fortune.

“I feel as though I’ve come through the education system with a great foundation, with two parents who were educators,” said Montano. “My foundation for greatness has been my (parents).”

He said considering the pandemic, he also felt a responsibility to respond.

“I felt like I had leverage, so if I called Unicomer or Blue Waters they would come running because they would think it’s a fete,” he joked, adding the two companies were always supportive of such initiatives.

“Collaboration is always key. A house built on a good foundation will always last long.

“We are the spark, to inspire others to get up and do their part. We are the link in the chain; we are the family, community, village raising the child. I do this thinking, if someone sees Machel doing it, someone else will do it.”

He said this is just another major step in lending education solutions and tools to strengthen and encourage students.