JSC discusses access to education

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Human Rights, Equality and Diversity parliamentary joint select committee will hold a virtual meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue of "the right to equal access to education."

The Parliament's website says the committee will specifically focus on "the underachievement of schools in the Port of Spain and environs district with respect to performance in terminal examination".

This JSC is chaired by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby- Dolly. Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian is one of the committee's members. Social Development Minister Donna Cox, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, Opposition Senator Jearlean John and Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye are the committee's other members. The meeting begins from 10 am.

The House of Representatives sits from 1.30 pm on Friday. The main item on the agenda is the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2021. This bill was laid in the House in AG Faris Al-Rawi's name on February 12.

Its objective is to amend the THA Act "to make provisions for circumstances where after an election no assembly is constituted and to increase the number of assemblymen who can be elected."

There are no scheduled sittings of the Senate this week.