Granny Luces dies at 93

FILE PHOTO: Granny Luces in 2017 celebrating her 90th birthday with family. -

BELOVED long distance runner Granny Luces has died. She was 93.

Luces is popularly known for participating and completing long distance races throughout TT and the world. She got involved in the sport at a late age making her marathon debut in 1984, and since then, she has been a favourite among spectators and competitors. Luces has been recognised for her achievements in running as she received the Hummingbird Medal Gold in 2013.

In 2017, Luces had a huge celebration for her 90th birthday with family and friends. At the time of her 90th birthday Luces had ten children, 33 grand children and 18 great grandchildren.