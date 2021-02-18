Contractor levies on EFCL for $1.2m debt

Bailiffs gather desk name plates of board members of the Education Facilites Company Ltd (EFCL), dinnewear and glasses during a levy on the state-company on Thursday.

A PENAL contractor has levied on the Education Facilities Company Ltd for $1.2 million owed for renovations done for four schools in 2015.

Court marshals and bailiffs for GM Transport Company Ltd went to EFCL’s offices at Long Circular Road, Maraval, on Thursday, in an attempt to recover $1,010,571 and interest.

Up to 3 pm, they were still loading office chairs, other furniture and fittings and computers onto flat-bed trucks, although the contractor said it was willing to negotiate a settlement with EFCL.

When contacted, EFCL chairman Ricardo Vasquez declined comment and said the best person to speak with was Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

In a response to questions, the minister said her ministry and the Finance Ministry were aware of the situation and were “in discussion about a final resolution of the issues surrounding the debt profile of the EFCL.”

In February 2020, Justice Vasheist Kokaram signed off on a consent order between GM Transport and EFCL for judgment in the contractor’s favour.

Newsday understands EFCL asked to time to pay, but never did, resulting in Thursday’s levy.

In its claim for payment, GM Transport said in 2015 it entered into four contracts with EFCL to repair and maintain the Claxton Bay Junior AC Primary, Siparia Road Presbyterian Primary, South Oropouche Government Primary, and Pointe-a-Pierre Special School.

Invoices were submitted, but EFCL did not pay for the job, which mainly involved sewerage, plumbing, and electrical work.

Thursday’s levy was not the first on the state company. In 2018, two contractors took similar action to recover millions for work they had done.

In May 2019, the Government said it had to settle nearly $2 billion in debt, legal costs and claims by contractors against the EFCL.