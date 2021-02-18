Better health
THE EDITOR: We need to improve our mental health. We need to do it now. No if, why, but or maybe.
We need to boost our mood and build resilience by:
Telling ourselves something positive and inspiring. Writing down something we are grateful for. Focusing on one thing at a time. Exercising daily. Eating balanced meals. Opening up to someone. Doing something for someone else. Taking a break. Going to bed on time.
TT, we do not have to struggle in silence.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
