ARC to allow 50 per cent capacity at Santa Rosa Park

Empty stands at Santa Rosa Park, Arima . -

FANS will be allowed to return to Santa Rosa Park for horse racing at 50 per cent capacity, on Saturday. Since the covid19 pandemic started to affect TT in March 2020 only essential people have been allowed to attend racing such as trainers, owners and jockeys.

Fans have only been involved in the action by placing bets online or by going to the ARC's off-site betting pools. Over the past year, the trainers and other racing personnel said fans are missed at the venue because it adds excitement to the sport.