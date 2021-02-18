Angostura honours cultural icons with banners around QPS

Sandra "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes-Millington. -

IN THE absence of traditional mas and the spirit of nostalgia, the House of Angostura has paid homage to cultural icons like Sandra "Singing Sandra" DesVignes-Millington, who died last month, and veterans like Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste.

Their images, along with others such as Drupatee, Lord Kitchener, Sparrow, David Rudder and Denyse Plummer, are now displayed around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.They will remain there for a month.

The venue was chosen because of the Savannah's reputation as one of the landmarks for the city's Carnival parades, Panorama, and other cultural events. It is also the site of the National Carnival Commission.

The pennants were presented to Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez by representatives of Angostura, with Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation's president Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba and soca promoter Errol Peru both present to express their gratitude for Angostura's recognition of the artistes.

"The time is right," said Martinez. "It's a great opportunity for us to present our creativity."

Martinez encouraged other corporate entities to engage in similar gestures.

Brother Resistance, said, "I am extremely pleased about this project for more than one reason. I speak against a backdrop where Port of Spain has been recognised by UNESCO (UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation) as a creative city of music. It means that a lot of us have a lot to do to make sure...Port of Spain and the surrounding areas and the country is one where we appreciate and showcase our cultural arts."

In 2019, UNESCO designated Port of Spain one of 66 cities around the world designated as a UNESCO Creative City.

Angostura said it decided it was important to acknowledge the significance of TT’s culture at this time, in spite of the cancellation of Carnival 2021 owing to the pandemic.

The company's acting CEO Ian Forbes said, "We value and acknowledge the stellar work that has been achieved by some of our cultural icons and find it necessary to honour them in this way especially as there were no celebrations this year. We all hold Carnival dear to our hearts and this is just one way of keeping the spirit of Carnival alive."

Forbes said while a few of the artistes were selected on the basis of national and international achievements, most were selected at random