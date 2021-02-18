AG: Pepper spray legislation going to Cabinet

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said on Thursday he intends to bring pepper spray legislation to Cabinet when it next meets on February 25.

Reiterating the Prime Minister's statement that a permit will be needed for anyone to use pepper spray, Al-Rawi said the issue is not as simple as some people think it is.

In an interview on television station WESN, Al-Raw explained, "We are looking at the law enforcement perspective and the expert perspective. A number of countries don't authorise pepper spray because it can easily be turned as a weapon against you."

Recalling the public outcry "for a fighting chance" for women after the murder of Andrea Bharatt, Al-Rawi said, "The National Security Council has agreed in that they've passed it to the Office of the AG. I have drafted the law. I intend to take it to the Cabinet next Thursday."

Pepper spray legislation, he continued, involves an amendment to the Firearms Act.

"Pepper spray is a noxious substance, which is a prohibited weapon, a prohibited weapon is therefore a firearm."

But Al-Rawi observed, other things apart from getting a permit must happen before the use of pepper spray is approved.

"You want to criminalise people that use pepper spray in the commission of an offence. You have to look at the Offences Against the Persons Act, the Childrens Act, other pieces of our law, law enforcement protection of officers."

He said the use of pepper spray must be heavily criminalised "if you're going to use it against a law enforcement officer."

Al-Rawi added, "You can't just simply say, any and everybody could get a permit for a pepper spray. What about if you are on a rape charge with robbery and violence and kidnapping, or trafficking in children?"

He said this is not just about protecting women. "There are men that are the subject of violence, and the issue of how you manage it for children is equally important. Our girls at 15, at 16 deserve a fighting chance as much as a 25-year-old woman or a young man."

As a martial arts practitioner and advocate, Al-Rawi said awareness is a person's first defence in any situation.

"I want to remind you, any and everybody can hold a knife in their hand. Few people can use it. Your first defence is your sense of awareness."

He added, "That takes us to people who do everything right and still become victims like Andrea. She did nothing wrong."

Noting calls from some people to regulate PH taxis after Bharatt's murder, Al-Rawi said, "We are not regulating the PH industry alone. It's every driver for hire. PTSC, taxis, maxis, checkered-band maxis that are coming from rural areas, fleet rentals, ride share and part-time hire (PH)."

While there is no legislation on this going to Cabinet yet, Al-Rawi said, "We are far advanced in our discussions and formulations."

He added some measures to assist such legislation like digitising vehicle licence plates are already in effect.