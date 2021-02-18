3 new covid19 cases, no deaths reported

Three new cases of covid19 have been detected from samples taken between February 15 and 17.

No new deaths have been reported, and the death toll remains at 138.

The Health Ministry’s daily update on Thursday said the total number of active cases was 154, five fewer than Wednesday’s figure. Since March 2020, there have been 7,666 cases, of which 7,374 have recovered.

There are 18 people in hospital, two fewer than Wednesday’s figure.

All of these are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two people in the intensive care unit and one in the high-dependency unit.

There are two patients at the UWI Debe step-down facility and there are seven recovered community cases. One person was discharged from a public health facility.

There are 131 people in home self-isolation and 321 patients in state quarantine facilities. On Wednesday, there were 130 and 296 patients in these locations respectively.

The update said a total of 93,153 people have been tested to date, 43,623 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Wednesday was 92,774.