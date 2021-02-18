1 held after family lime chopping in Brazil Village

A 29-YEAR-OLD man is in custody after he chopped a male relative during an argument at his Brazil Village home on Wednesday night.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was at his Brazilome Branch Trace home liming with other relatives at around 10.50 pm when he had an argument with the suspect.

Both men, police said, were brandishing cutlasses during the quarrel and the 30-year-old was chopped several times by his younger relative. Other family members who saw the attack subdued the man and called the police.

The victim was taken to the Arima Hospital, where he was treated and remains warded in stable condition. The suspect was arrested and taken to the La Horquetta Police Station, where he is assisting in investigations. Police seized a bloodstained cutlass.