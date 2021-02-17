Udecott: We're not responsible for Red House gate

In this file photo a man stops to admire the Red House. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) chairman Noel Garcia said the corporation has nothing to do with the construction of the Red House gates.

On Tuesday, a video circulated online of of a steel gate falling on a police officer assigned to the Red House. The incident happened on Sunday. Two colleagues and a passing cyclist helped lift the gate off him.

“We have nothing to do with that,” said Garcia, adding that the gate was not a part of the restoration, but rather a brand-new addition. “It is a new gate. Udecott did not instal the gate, a contractor did.”

Information on the Red House restoration project posted on the Udecott website said the Office of the Prime Minister, which took responsibility – as the client – for the restoration project in August 2016, instructed Udecott to execute the packages.

The project was broken up into a series of 22 components of work, tendered separately to all local contractors.

The construction works package breakdown on the website identifies NH International (Caribbean) Ltd and Fides Ltd as being responsible for external works, which cost nearly $28 million.

A statement from the Parliament’s corporate communications department on Tuesday said Parliament was aware of the incident.

“The injured officer has been hospitalised, but we are advised that he has suffered no life-threatening injuries and is recovering," it said. "While we are concerned that this incident has occurred, we are thankful that, mercifully, the officers involved were not seriously injured."

The restoration of the Red House cost $441 million. It was reopened in January last year after over a decade of work.