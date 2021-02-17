Tobago to get covid19 vaccines next week

BY KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Tobago is expected to receive its first tranche of covid19 vaccines by February 25, according to THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

Addressing reporters during the division’s virtual news conference on Tuesday, Davidson-Celestine said, with the vaccine on its way, it brought new hope that the island, and by extension the country, “can work with the rest of the world to beat the covid19 virus.”

She said: “We expect to receive the vaccines no later than the 25th of this month.”

Manager of Primary Care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said the first vaccine that would be coming in would be the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca. She said the approach will be contingent upon the supply of the vaccine to the country.

“Initially, we would have a limited supply and as a result we would expect that a priority listing and a priority vaccination would take place.

"We would begin with the healthcare workers, all cadres of healthcare workers, all frontline staff. We’re going to look at the non-healthcare workers in terms of essential non-healthcare workers, adults with pre-existing conditions, adults over 60 and then we would then stratify the general public going down.”

She said people under the age of 18, pregnant women and people living with HIV would not be administered the vaccine.

“Those are the groups that are exempt and also have very strong considerations for those persons who may have a reactive component to any of the vaccine constituents.”

She said the vaccination sites would be the Scarborough, Roxborough and Canaan Health centres and a schedule would be posted.

She added that immunisation would take place using an appointment system.

She said pre-registration information would be sent out and people might contact the division using text messages, WhatsApp messages, e-mail messages or phone calls to schedule appointments to receive the vaccines.

“We have a capacity with which we are going to be delivering the vaccines. So far on the national level, what we call the vaccine administration capacity is 50 vaccines per site, per day with the option of ramping up or scaling up as the case may be depending on the demand and depending, of course, on the life of the vaccines that we do have.”

She added: “Once vaccines are obtained, the two doses per client will be secured so there should not be any question in terms of — you receive the first vaccine, whether or not you would be getting the second vaccine. We are going to ensure that once you receive one, you would also receive two.”

She said recipients of the first dose would receive a second dose appointment and a reminder. She said the dosing recommended by the World Health Organisation was eight to 12 weeks after the first dose.