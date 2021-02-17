Tobago 19 days covid19-free

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

There are no active covid19 cases in Tobago.

A press release from the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Tuesday said no new covid19 cases have been recorded in Tobago, so there are no active covid19 cases on the island.

The release said covid19 deaths in Tobago remain at two. Yhe number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority, the Caribbean Public Health Agency and other local testing sites is 2,819. So far, 155 samples have tested positive.

During the division’s virtual news conference, secretary of the division Tracy Davidson-Celestine said: “Tobago continues to show signs of renewed hope as we continue to man the covid19 pandemic on this island.”

But she noted that the island was still very far away from winning the battle.

“At all times, we need to ensure that we keep our guards up and that we have our gloves on so that we can continue to fight against the covid19 pandemic.

"It is important that we keep doing what we are doing at this point in time and that is we need to be vigilant. We need to continue to be responsible and careful. Managing this monster for us has not been easy and it has not been cheap.”

She urged: “There is really no time for complacency as we continue to fight.”