Thanks, WPC,for your act of kindness

THE EDITOR: WPC Katina Williams has renewed my confidence in the police. Her act of gallantry in comforting murder victim Andrea Bharatt’s father is commendable. On that ill-fated day, Randolph Bharatt walked a path of uncertainty but thankfully was not alone.

The recent happenings cause us to wonder if paths we cross daily may be the unknown valley of the shadow of unlawful death, robbery, rape, despair and violence. Such ills are plaguing our land and there is great difficulty seeing them unfold.

Could you imagine how many families relive the nightmare of seeing images of their murdered beloved? It is indeed troubling. Our hearts break too. We are pained. Our hearts break for Sean Luke, Leah Lammy, Tecia Henry, Hope Arismandez, Amy Annamunthodo, Akeil Chambers, Shannon Banfield and Andrea Bharatt. Their voices were silenced.

We the people of TT are not silenced. Voices are crying out for justice. Advocacy is our focus. We grow increasingly weary of the thought of another life taken from us. Our acts of kindness should reverberate through the depths and lengths of the country to encourage and empower families and victims of heinous crimes.

Acts of kindness are appreciated. Thank you, WPC Williams.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain