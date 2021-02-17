Ten illegal Venezuelans found on Chatham beach

File photo

Police arrested ten Venezuelans who allegedly entered the country illegally on Tuesday.

A police report on Wednesday said the group – four adults and six children – was found hiding in the bushes near Chatham beach.

Point Fortin Municipal Police Task Force officers were on patrol along Cap-de-Ville Main Road, around 12.15 am, when they noticed a silver Nissan Serena speeding.

After a brief chase police found the empty car parked on the beach, They searched the area and found the group of ten hiding.

The driver escaped.

The others were detained and taken to the Point Fortin Hospital for medical examination in keeping with covid19 protocols. Two detainees were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

The remaining eight were transferred to the Santa Flora Police Station and are due to be taken to the Coast Guard Base at the Heliport in Chaguaramas.