Taxi Drivers Network: PH drivers must follow the law

Executive members of the Taxi Drivers Network, from left, Jason Wickham, Adrian Acosta, Chandrath Rampersad and Dennis Jagesser outside the Ministry Of Works And Transport, corner of Richmond and London St, Port of Spain, Wednesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

The TT Taxi Drivers Network is calling on all illegal PH (private hire) drivers to take steps to become legal taxis.

The network staged a protest outside the Ministry of Works and Transport on Wednesday demanding a meeting with line minister Rohan Sinanan. President of the network Adrian Acosta said drivers are fed-up and frustrated with the ministry.

“PH (drivers) are illegal. There is already a process in place,” he said.

“We have written to the minister on four occasions requesting a meeting that was promised since August of 2020.”

Acosta said they delivered letters on Wednesday to the ministry, the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General.

He said the government is paying more attention to accomodating the illegal drivers than listening to the concerns of their legal counterparts. He said in previous letters to the minister, the network offered recommendations that it believes would help to regulate the industry.

He said the network asked the ministry to remove the costs associated with acquiring a taxi badge as incentive for those who say they cannot afford it.

He also advised putting a route number on all taxi stands so when the driver becomes legal, they will not leave that area for another.

He said the network represents over 50 associations, all of which are disappointed in the government’s handling of taxi regulations.

“We have gone through the process to become legitimate taxi drivers and we are saying they (PH drivers) need to do the same.

"We are calling on PH drivers who are illegally plying their trade...to get your taxi badge and come out and service the community, just as you are serving them now illegally.”

Acosta said getting a badge is not a difficult process. Requirements include a certificate of good character and a medical; applicants must be over 21 and driving for two years. Applicants will also have to do a taxi regulation and driving test.

He said the overall cost should not be more than $500, and to change from PH to H would be an additional $50.

He said, if PH drivers do not feel supported by the ministry, they would not have the incentive to become legal.

Acosta also said the covid19 restrictions have been crippling drivers.

As part of its restrictions to curb the spread of the covid19 virus in March, the government instructed drivers to operate at 50 per cent capacity. They were later allowed to run at 75 per cent capacity.

“We are human beings, we have mortgages, we have bills to pay, we have groceries to make just like everyone else.

“We have done our part as taxi drivers. (We are) one of the so-called essential services implemented by the government to be on the road. All other essential services are being paid full salary…We have been running short since March.”

Acosta said the network is asking the government to lift restrictions on taxi capacity.

He invited all heads of associations to join a general meeting to discuss the way forward on February 27 at Macaulay community centre at 4pm.