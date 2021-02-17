Please be advised that we will be performing maintenance on our website at 4:00 am on Thurs 18th February 2021. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused. The works are necessary as we continue to improve our services to you. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage.

Santa Cruz man charged with possession of firearm

Keyshawn Charles. Photo via TTPS. -
Keyshawn Charles, 20, has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and was scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday.

In a release, police said Charles lives at Felix Garcia Terrace, Bamboo Trace, Santa Cruz.

On Tuesday, police were patrolling Petite Curacaye Road in Santa Cruz and saw a group of men "acting suspiciously" in the road.

When the police approached, the men fled in different directions.

The gun that was in Keyshawn Charles' possession. Photo via TTPS. -

While police were chasing the men, police said, Charles pointed a gun at them.

"One Task Force officer, fearful for his life and that of his colleagues, discharged one round from his police-issued firearm at the suspect. The man was subsequently held a short distance away and allegedly found to be in possession of a Firestorm 0.45 calibre pistol which contained seven rounds of 0.45 ammunition."

Charles was later charged.

