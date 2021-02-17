Santa Cruz man charged with possession of firearm

Keyshawn Charles. Photo via TTPS. -

Keyshawn Charles, 20, has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and was scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday.

In a release, police said Charles lives at Felix Garcia Terrace, Bamboo Trace, Santa Cruz.

On Tuesday, police were patrolling Petite Curacaye Road in Santa Cruz and saw a group of men "acting suspiciously" in the road.

When the police approached, the men fled in different directions.

While police were chasing the men, police said, Charles pointed a gun at them.

"One Task Force officer, fearful for his life and that of his colleagues, discharged one round from his police-issued firearm at the suspect. The man was subsequently held a short distance away and allegedly found to be in possession of a Firestorm 0.45 calibre pistol which contained seven rounds of 0.45 ammunition."

Charles was later charged.