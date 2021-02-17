Santa Cruz man charged with possession of firearm
Keyshawn Charles, 20, has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and was scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday.
In a release, police said Charles lives at Felix Garcia Terrace, Bamboo Trace, Santa Cruz.
On Tuesday, police were patrolling Petite Curacaye Road in Santa Cruz and saw a group of men "acting suspiciously" in the road.
When the police approached, the men fled in different directions.
While police were chasing the men, police said, Charles pointed a gun at them.
"One Task Force officer, fearful for his life and that of his colleagues, discharged one round from his police-issued firearm at the suspect. The man was subsequently held a short distance away and allegedly found to be in possession of a Firestorm 0.45 calibre pistol which contained seven rounds of 0.45 ammunition."
Charles was later charged.
