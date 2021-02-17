Sando family still searching for abode after fire

Nneka McNeil Greene speaks to the media after her family home on St Vincent Street, San Fernando, was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER -

A San Fernando family of five is pleading for a place to stay after a fire destroyed their home on Sunday.

The fire, the source of which is still unknown, began around 7 am on Sunday at their St Vincent Street home and the building was unable to be saved by fire officials.

Two of the family members were taken to hospital for burns on their arms but have since been discharged and are doing well.

They have been staying with their neighbours since the incident and people have reached out to donate food items, among other things.

Family member Nneka McNeil Greene said, "We don't even have enough space to put things. Everything is cramped up in the car right now.

"The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said it would take up to three months to get somewhere. We really need somewhere to stay."

Anyone who wishes to assist the family can call 382-0694.