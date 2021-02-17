QPCC douse WASA 3-0...lead standings after first round

Queen's Park's Joshua Maxwell PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) returned to the top of the Table Tennis Champions League standings after dousing WASA 3-0 in their final round one match at the D’Abadie Community Centre on Sunday.

Important wins from Joshua Maxwell, Derron Douglas and Aaron Edwards propelled QPCC to 16 points after six matches played.

Maxwell opened QPCC’s his account on the night with an 11-9, 5-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5 victory over WASA’s Alaric Humphreys. Douglas then swept Curtis Humphreys 11-9, 12-10, 11-6 before eventual Toppers MVP Edwards completed the match-win courtesy a 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 4-11, 13-11 triumph over Kyle Borneo.

Additionally, on Sunday, third placed Solo Crusaders (14 pts) were unable to capitalise on their recent run of form as they lost 2-3 to fifth ranked Southerners (12 pts) at the Siparia Community Centre.

Solo Crusaders’ veteran Anthony ‘Sandfly’ Brown had a positive start as he battled from one game down to trump Kevin Redhead 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

Southerners’ Anson Lowkie and Terry Corbin turned the tables as the former ousted N’kosi Rouse 6-11, 11-7, 11-4, 3-11, 11-5 and the latter bettered Andrew Alexander 11-8, 11-9, 12-10.

Brown would pull one back to level the score at two-apiece as he again clawed back to 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8. However, Redhead returned in the deciding match to defeat Rouse 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 to secure a crucial Southerners victory.

For his important win the final game, Redhead was also adjudged the Toppers MVP.

As it stands, QPCC remain in pole position (16 pts), trailed by Hillview Renegades (14 pts), Solo Crusaders (14 pts), WASA (12 pts), Southerners (12 pts), D’Abadie Youths (eight pts) and Servivors (eight pts) respectively.

Sunday’s matches concluded round one of the tourney. Second round action serves off from Monday 22.