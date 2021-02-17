Please be advised that we will be performing maintenance on our website at 4:00 am on Thurs 18th February 2021. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused. The works are necessary as we continue to improve our services to you. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage.

Photos of the day: Feb 17

A parisonhner who received ashes on her forehead during the Ash Wednesday service held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church Harris promenade, San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder
Grandmother Annette Hunte-Lessie and her two grandsons, Eli Moore, 3, and Jacob Moore, 6, at the Ash Wednesday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church Harris Promenade, San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

Water Sports: Visitors having fun on the open waters of Pigeon Point pulling a kayak filled with kids by small boat while their friends and family look on from the shores last Wednesday. - DAVID REID

Pigeon Point: This year's Ash Wednesday cool down came with no one on the Beaches of Tobago. - DAVID REID

The red flag place on the shoreline warning swimmers of the rough sea conditions at Maracas Beach on Wednesday. - ROGER JACOB

Zeph Roberts 5, chats with an on-duty lifeguard, Christian Thomas at Maracas Beach. - ROGER JACOB

Las Cuevas Beach - ROGER JACOB

The traditional Ash Wednesday cooldown at Maracas and Las Cuevas beaches saw fewer visitors this year. - ROGER JACOB

A health worker holds a vial with the covid19 vaccine at the Couva hospital on Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

