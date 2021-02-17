PAHO: Legal frameworks needed for covid19 vaccines

PAHO director Dr Carissa F Etienne

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has urged countries participating in the Covax mechanism to ensure there is a legal framework for each covid19 vaccine.Covax is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to covid19 vaccines

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Carissa Etienne, PAHO director, said any failure to do so could cause a delay in the distribution of vaccines – hence the importance of preparation.

Etienne said: "The countries that are part of Covax have two responsibilities: first, to ensure the legal regulatory frameworks to be able to deliver these new vaccines, and second, to ensure they have hired the trained personnel necessary to initiate mass immunisations."

Next weekend, Covax member countries will receive confirmation of the distribution of the first scheduled 160 million doses.

"To get the most out of it, we urge countries to first vaccinate health workers and older adults who are the most vulnerable to this virus," Etienne recommended.

Almost 63 million people have been vaccinated in the Americas, although PAHO estimates they must reach more than 700 million people to cover at least 70 per cent of the population.

“We are working with governments through Covax and we ask donors to continue supporting us in the acquisition of vaccines and thus contribute to equity in their distribution. We must overcome the structural barriers that prevent the most vulnerable from being vaccinated,” added Etienne.

On Monday the World Health Organization (WHO) issued two new vaccine approvals, another important step in the battle against covid19.

Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, said a team of researchers is supporting the development of vaccines being created in several countries in the Americas.

"There are some producers who are in phase three and have been complying with all the trials. This is good news, but the corresponding evaluations are being done before moving on to the next stages."

Barbosa also insisted migrants in every country in the Americas should be given the vaccines, "because they are part of the chain of infection."

More than 39,000 people died from the virus in the last week – overwhelming numbers, according to PAHO.

However, most countries are showing a downward trend. In North America, cases are declining, relieving the pressure on hospitals.

In the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados and St Lucia are still registering increases in cases.