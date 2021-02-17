NCRHA nurse receives 1st covid19 vaccine

Infection prevention and control nurse Keigha Preevatt-Gomez, left, with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh after receiving the covid19 vaccine at the Couva hospital on Wednesday. - NARISSA FRASER

Infection prevention and control nurse Keisha Prevatt-Gomez of the Caura Hospital and Dr Don Martin, medical chief of staff at the Couva Hospital, were the first two people in the country to get the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine.

They were part of the first batch of 100 frontline workers to be vaccinated at the Couva hospital on Wednesday afternoon. After receiving their vaccines, the staff held up posters urging the public to get vaccinated when more doses become available.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was present for the event.