Morvant man, 27, shot dead

Stock photo

A 27-YEAR-OLD man is dead after being shot near his home in Morvant on Tuesday night.

He has been identified as Malcolm Richardson of Clarence Circular, Mon Repos, Morvant.

Police said he was walking along the circular with his girlfriend, when he was approached by an armed man who shot him several times before escaping.

Richardson died on the scene.