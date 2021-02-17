Let’s unite to make TT safe again

THE EDITOR: The Trinidad Muslim League Ladies Association extends its deepest condolences to the family of murder victim Andrea Bharatt. We condemn in the strongest possible way such heinous acts against women and we urge all women to take all precautions to protect themselves. Be your sister's keeper.

Today as a nation we are faced with horrific brutality and a total lack of human dignity and protection of our women. In Islam, mothers are given tremendous respect and dignity. When Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was asked who to love, he replied love your mother, love your mother and then your father.

The society is replete with examples of extreme criminality against women; it has reached a tipping point. When we heard of the kidnapping and then death of Bharatt it brought tears and grief to all of us. Before her the family of Ashanti Riley had to suffer the same agony with the murder of their daughter.

We extend our prayers to all the families that have lost loved ones to the horrific actions of others.

We call on all citizens, all leaders, all politicians, the government, to come together as one nation to collectively and decisively treat with this cancer. The TML is willing to engage and support any initiative to remedy this situation and to prevent another person/family from experiencing similar tragedy. We all have to do our part to make TT safe again.

To the family of Bharatt, we pray that Allah gives you the strength and courage to withstand this loss of your daughter under such horrific circumstances.

SABRINA MOHAMMED

president

TML Ladies Association