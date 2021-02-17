Felicity man, 18, denied bail for attempted murder

CHARGED: Chiara Soberall -

An 18-year-old unemployed man charged with the attempted murder of a taxi driver has been denied bail.

Chiara Soberall faced Chaguanas magistrate Rajendra Rambachan virtually on Tuesday. The magistrate adjourned the case to March 16.

Up to Wednesday, the victim, Shabbiram Bandool, 61, of Felicity, remained in the Intensive Care Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, fighting for his life.

Soberall was also slapped with another charge – making a false report – concerning the same incident. He pleaded guilty, and the magistrate placed him on a two-year bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

PCs Augustus and Hosein laid the charges.

The charges stemmed from an incident on February 5 at about 5 pm, when police found the injured driver unconscious on Estate Road, off Sarju Street, Felicity.

He was lying face down with stab wounds and other injuries to his face. His Nissan Tiida car was crashed nearby on an embankment. He was taken to hospital.

Police said earlier that day, Bandool was working in the Chaguanas area, where a young male passenger asked to be taken to Phillip Drive in Felicity. Police believe that on the way, the passenger attacked the driver.

Sgt Nelson, together with PC Ramoutar and other detectives from the Central Division CIP Operations Team and Chaguanas CID, led investigations and later arrested Soberall.

The accused is originally from Arima but moved into an apartment at Greenidge Road, Felicity, about seven months ago.