Farmer Nappy wins $100k online road march

Farmer Nappy, second from right, holds the trophy after he was named the winner of the bmobile/TUCO online road march on Wednesday at the TSTT hospitality suite, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - MELISSA DOUGHTY

Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry made it a double success for a virtual Carnival season with victory in the inaugural bmobile/TUCO online road march on Wednesday. Farmer Nappy won The Monarch (replacing the International Soca Monarch), last week.

At Wednesday's prize-giving ceremony at the TSTT hospitality suite, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Farmer Nappy's catchy Backyard Jam was named the winner.

He received $100,000 for the victory and dedicated his win to the public.

After performing the winning song, an elated Farmer Nappy said, "Yes, yes, yes, yes. This is not for me. This road march is for the people – it's for the people of TT. It's the people who recognise this song and I appreciate this and this is for the people. Thank you very much. Thank you, father."

Farmer Nappy also expressed gratitude to bmobile and TUCO.