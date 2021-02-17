Ex-Strike Squad midfielder Joseph dies

Former Strike Squad midfielder Larry Joseph -

THE TT Football Association extends condolences to the family of former national team player Larry Joseph, who died on Wednesday. He was 56.

Joseph, a member of the famous 1989 Strike Squad pool, was also part of this country’s 1990 Shell Caribbean Cup team which reached the final of the competition that year. He also played for TT during the 1986 World Cup qualifying campaign. Joseph had 30 caps for TT.

Following his retirement from playing, Joseph continued to stay active, appearing in numerous exhibition matches with the Strike Squad and became a member of the panel of local talk show programme Field of Dreams, hosted by former national player Steve David.

“We are all at the TT Football Association deeply saddened by Larry’s passing. We have lost a true son of the sport and we join the rest of the football fraternity in mourning this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Larry’s family, friends and former teammates on this sad day,” stated chairman of the TTFA normalisation committee Robert Hadad.