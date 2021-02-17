Cricket ‘stars’ must now fight to return

THE EDITOR: Every West Indian cricket fan will be extremely proud about the performance of the West Indies cricket team in winning the two-match Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh. Most of us would have hoped for the best while expecting the worst. Particularly so when the so-called big players declined the opportunity to play due the covid19 situation in Bangladesh.

I must say that chief selector Roger Harper, in announcing the tea, was confident the cricketers would perform well. Sir Clive Lloyd, the visionary leader that he is, penned a letter to the under-strength team imploring the players to seize the opportunity and do well and, most importantly, urged them not to see yourselves as second class. He also cited a personal example when, just before a Test match, he replaced Seymour Nurse and did well.

I am quite sure the young players felt encouraged by this gesture which surely would have played some role in motivating them to perform well.

Coach Phillip Simmons commended the lads for the application and motivation displayed in training. He also made another instructive comment that through the players on tour the culture of the team is changing. Kraigg Brathwaite, the stand-in captain, said from the onset that the team would have done well.

The foregoing was highlighted to say there were those who strongly believed that the team would have performed and I acknowledge their vision.

What is the way forward? The so-called big boys must be made to fight to regain their places in the Test team. It will be unjust to discard those who risked their health while being away from their families and who rose manfully to the occasion and delivered.

Kyle Myers has announced himself to the world and I hope he will be carefully nurtured and guided to fulfil his potential and leave his mark on the game. Joshua Da Silva has shown from the first ball that he is serious about establishing himself as a Test cricketer. I hope the selectors will not be tempted to place a ridge in his path by returning Shane Dowrich.

Nkrumah Bonner, as Da Silva, appears to possess the mental strength needed for success in this arena. Bonner’s patience, application and guts in more ways than one, in combination with everyone else, got us this victory. Alzarri Joseph continues to make the point that he can develop into a potent all-rounder. Rakeem “Jimbo” Cornwall will get wickets once the turf turns.

Jermaine Blackwood was reasonable and also appears to be settling, though still prone to rash strokes when least expected. Shannon Gabriel continues to bowl with pace and can unsettle any batsman in world cricket and in combination with Kemar Roach the team has two very good speedsters.

The entire team deserves commendation and I strongly believe that Brathwaite has made a strong case to remain as Test captain.

To the selectors, stick with this team as the nucleus for the future. Jason Holder can certainly maintain his spot as a player. The other so-called star players who have not be starring, let them fight to return. The players who went to Bangladesh have made the case to be first in line. I hope the selectors will stand with them going forward.

Congratulations to the team on its outstanding success.

IMO RAMESES BAKARI

Point Fortin