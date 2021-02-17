Champeon unleashes his J’Ouvert Powers

Caribbean entertainer Ronne "Champeon" Ramirez is paying tribute to the annual festival tradition of J’Ouvert with his latest musical release, J’Ouvert Powers.

The TT-born, South Carolina-based Champeon describes his new track as "the musical vehicle for transporting J’Ouvert lovers back to that fun, energetic state of spiritual euphoria which is usually experienced when taking part in the early morning pre-Carnival ritual."

J’Ouvert Powers, which features pulsating bass lines and percussions alongside synthesiser melodies and electronic effects, was written by Champeon and produced by Jelani Harris of Studio 23 Music Group Studio.

He said in a media release, “I created a song that reminds people that no matter where in the world we are, J’Ouvert as well as fetes and mas help us to celebrate life. To me the history of this tradition should always be a significant part of the Carnival culture. As a Trini, the spirit of J’Ouvert runs in my blood and to me it is the best part of the season. It was always a huge part of me growing up, so now as an adult and as an artiste I can express my love for it musically.”

For Champeon, the goal is to have this "dutty mas ditty" in rotation for years to come for fans of the festival to enjoy whether in their homes, cars, on the radio, at virtual fetes or eventually during in-person events in the post-covid era.

Champeon said he plans to continuously release and perform various genres of music and aspires to try his hand at professional event hosting in the near future.

