Arima cops chase suspect, seize discarded shotgun

Arima police found and seized a shotgun while chasing a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were on patrol on Dump Road, Arima at around 5.50 pm when they saw a group of men liming at the side of the road.

As police approached, the men ran away in different directions.

Police chased one of the men who threw a shotgun in nearby bushes and escaped.

Police found the weapon and seized it.

Arima police are continuing inquiries.