Arima cops chase suspect, seize discarded shotgun
Arima police found and seized a shotgun while chasing a man on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were on patrol on Dump Road, Arima at around 5.50 pm when they saw a group of men liming at the side of the road.
As police approached, the men ran away in different directions.
Police chased one of the men who threw a shotgun in nearby bushes and escaped.
Police found the weapon and seized it.
Arima police are continuing inquiries.
