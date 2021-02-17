3 held in Northern Division for varying offences

File photo

Patrols in different parts of the Northern Division on Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of three men.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force, Intelligence Unit, Arima Operations Unit, Arima Municipal Police and the Canine Unit went to several areas in La Retreat Road, Pinto Road, Train Line Road and the Arima Market between 2pm and 6 pm.

Police arrested a 34-year-old Arima man for the possession of 67.1 grammes of marijuana and a 22-year-old Cumuto man for driving without a driver's permit and insurance.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested for inquiries on an outstanding warrant.

During the exercise, police also found and seized 104 grammes of marijuana at the Arima market.

No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was led by Supt Edwards, ASP Coggins, Insps Ward, Pitt and Sgt Leopold.