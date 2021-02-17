2 San Fernando men gunned down

File photo -

Two separate shootings, one at a party in La Brea and the other at San Fernando, early on Wednesday, left two men dead and two others hospitalised.

Police identified the dead men as Jameil Scipio, 24, who lived at Roy Joseph Street, San Fernando, and Aaron Maynard, 23, of Cocoyea Village.

The first shooting happened at around 1 am at the housing development where Scipio lived. Residents heard gunshots and called the police. Police found him in the living room with multiple wounds.

Scipio was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where he later died.

No one else was injured.

The second killing happened at about 3 am at an apartment house at Chin Fong Alley Road, Sobo Village in La Brea. A private party started on Carnival Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday, police said.

Residents heard gunshots and called La Brea police, who found Maynard's body at the house.

Two other partygoers, identified as Quincy Sobers and Keron Todd, both from La Brea, were injured. They were taken to the SFGH, where they remained up to midmorning on Wednesday.

South Western Division police, among them Snr Supt John, Supt Singh, ASP Mathura, and Cpls Carter, Gookool and Bisnath visited the scene and searched for the killer or killers.

Homicide Bureau Region III police also visited and interviewed several people.

The killers in both incidents remain at large.