2 dead, 1 injured in St Joseph shooting

A shooting in St Joseph on Tuesday night led to the deaths of two men and the wounding of a third.

Police said Ronell Scotland, 27, Russell DuBois, 34 and Jean Luke Joseph, 30, were standing along La Rue Pomme Road, St Joseph, at around 7.23 pm when they were shot several times.

One of Scotland's relatives heard the gunshots and on checking saw him and the other men bleeding on the ground.

Passers-by took the men to the hospital where Scotland died at 7.40 pm and DuBois died at 9.17 pm.

Joseph is still being treated for his wounds.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol were patrolling nearby and went to the scene.

Investigators said they found and seized 15 spent shells.

Homicide investigators are continuing inquiries.