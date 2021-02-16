Young promises prison reform, parole in 2021

National Security Minister Stuart Young, centre, inspects the Prison Service passing out parade and induction ceremony of 239 recruits at the Golden Grove Compound in Arouca on Tuesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Minister of National Security Stuart Young said the ministry will be focusing on prison reform in the coming year.

Young was speaking at the Prison Service passing out parade and induction ceremony of 240 graduates, batch 673, on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at Golden Grove Parade Square, Golden Grove Compound, Arouca.

He said prison reform is very high on his agenda over the next year. “I will be reaching out to the Commissioner of Prisons (Dennis Pulchan) who I know is also an advocate for prison reform and we are counting on you, the new recruits, (to help) us to reform your clientèle here and provide them with new opportunities as they prepare themselves to go forward.”

Young also said he will advocate again to implement a parole system which he said he hopes would be brought to Parliament this year.